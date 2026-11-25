NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade will also be a first: Organizers made an unprecedented decision to postpone the event to Saturday because of bad weather.

The annual parade, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been moved “out of an abundance of caution” and following consultation with city officials about the severe weather, Macy’s said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalized,” the company said.

The postponement came as New York City is set to get slammed by a storm bringing intense winds and rain to the region, which had raised worries about how the parade’s massive balloons would fare while floating through the windswept canyons between Manhattan’s skyscrapers and over throngs of spectators lining the streets below.

Safety comes first, says Mayor Mamdani

At a news conference, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday’s winds will be strong enough to snap tree limbs and down power lines, and he stressed that rescheduling the parade was the right call.

“Now, I know that many New Yorkers, myself included, as well as millions around the world, were looking forward to the parade being held tomorrow,” he said. “Generation after generation has watched SpongeBob and Spider-Man soar down our streets and has taken in Garfield floating down Sixth Avenue. And I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences, yet safety has to come first.”

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for Thursday into Friday. The city’s emergency management agency has been warning residents about the possible storm, with officials banning empty tractor-trailers from bridges Thursday morning because of the wind.

NBC, which airs the parade, said it will instead broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how much of the event’s expansive lineup would shift to the new date. Representatives for the Broadway shows “The Lost Boys,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton,” “Chicago” and “Paddington the Musical” said their performers will take part on Saturday. But the University of Alabama said its Million Dollar Band will be heading home to perform at a football game.

The parade’s iconic balloons were well on the way to being inflated when the postponement was announced. Macy’s representatives had repeatedly put off interviews on-site, raising eyebrows among the city’s news media ahead of the official postponement.

Will Coss, a Macy’s executive, said organizers are working with bands and other performers and are “optimistic that we’re going to be able to maintain the parade that we set out to produce and to deliver to New York City on Thanksgiving.”

“Everyone understands what we’re up against and is rallying behind us to create the best and most successful 100th parade,” he said.

Parade’s delay is a silver lining for one youngster

While the delay may have scrambled some parade-goers’ plans, the clouds had a silver lining for at least one youngster.

Sarah Collins and her youngest son have been looking forward to a New York weekend trip to celebrate his recent 12th birthday. But since their flight from Florida arrives Friday, the parade wasn’t part of their original plans. Now, it is, and he’s excited.

“It’s been his lifelong wish to go to New York and see all the Christmas stuff,” she said in a message.

A spokesperson for the retail giant said it was the first time the event has been postponed. It was canceled for three years — in 1942, 1943 and 1944 — during World War II, the spokesperson said.

The parade balloons have been grounded only once due to weather, in 1971.

The city has long had measures in place that dictate whether to lower the balloons or cancel their flights entirely if the wind gets too strong, due to concerns that strong winds can knock them off course and into spectators along the parade route.

The rules were put in place after high winds sent a balloon careening into a metal pole during the 1997 parade, leaving a woman in a coma. Bad weather in the past has caused balloons to be flown a bit lower than usual, with each inflatable character having a distinct risk profile that includes its size and weight and optimal altitudes for differing wind speeds.

The rescheduled parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Macy’s said in a statement.

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