Badly burned black bears treated with fish skin now thriving in wild

(WHDH) — Two female black bears treated with fish skin for burns suffered in California’s Thomas Fire in December are now on the move and thriving after being released back into Los Padres National Forest, state wildlife officials said.

Following a treatment of sterilized tilapia fish skin placed on their third-degree burns, the bears were released on January 18. After observing satellite-collar monitoring and sporadic sightings, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said on its Facebook page that “both bears have survived for eight months now after burn treatment and release – they have walked hundreds of miles on their treated feet by now.”

The wildlife department attributed the recovery to tilapia-skin treatment. The skin eases pain and provides collagen for the wounds, according to Reuters.

