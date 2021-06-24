QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash that left one car badly damaged on Interstate 93 northbound in Quincy early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash around 1 a.m. found the significantly damaged car had landed on its roof following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

