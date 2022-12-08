REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Public School officials are working with local police after a small bag of fentanyl was found in a classroom.

Police said a teacher at Revere High School found a package of drugs earlier in the week, which preliminary tests confirmed to be fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50-100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.

No one was exposed to the drug after it was discovered, according to officials, though authorities are now trying to figure out where exactly it came from.

On Thursday night, the Superintendent of Revere Public Schools said school officials have been working with police as an investigation into the bag of drugs continues. The superintendent added that administrators are also working to go beyond the incident with their response, providing community outreach.

“We are working with the police department to plan next steps to ensure there are not drugs in our schools and we are working with the Revere Department of Substance Use Disorder and Homeless Initiatives to plan educational programming for our students and families as well as for the larger Revere community,” Dr. Kelly Dianne said in a statement.

Law officials told 7NEWS the bag of fentanyl has since been taken to a state police lab for further evaluation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)