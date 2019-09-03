Bahamian woman opens her door to 97 homeless dogs

(WHDH)– Hurricane Dorian’s punishing winds and rising floodwaters have left the islands most vulnerable inhabitants at risk.

Those dangerous conditions prompted Chella Phillips to take in 97 homeless dogs.

Phillips manages a pet sanctuary called The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau with her brother.

Seventy-nine pups are staying in Phillips’ bedroom just until the storm passes and they can be rehomed.

All of the dogs are doing OK.

Donations to Phillips’ organization can be made here.

