Bail denied for man charged in 2013 Warwick City Park murder

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A judge has denied bail for the person charged in the 2013 killing of a 66-year-old Rhode Island man whose body was found stuffed in a trash barrel at a park.

Warwick police on Tuesday announced that 33-year-old Michael Soares, of Pawtucket, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of John “Jack” Fay. Soares was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Wednesday morning.

Fay had gone on one of his frequent runs in Warwick City Park on May 16, 2013, when he disappeared. His body was found the next day in a trash barrel, covered with brush, behind the backstop at a ballfield.

Warwick police chief Col. Rick Rathbun did not release further details because of the ongoing investigation.

Soares was referred to the public defender’s office Wednesday.

