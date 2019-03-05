Bail hearing scheduled for Lawrence police officer accused of raping teen

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence police officer accused of raping a teenager last summer will have a bail hearing on Tuesday, officials said.

Carlos Vieira, 49, has been held without bail following his Feb. 26 arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to charges including two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Prosecutors argued that Vieira was dangerous and should remain held, expressing concerns about 21 weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition that were allegedly found in his home following his arrest.

Vieira was taken into custody in Haverhill following a month-long investigation that was launched when the victim’s mother reported that her son, who was 13 at the time, had engaged in sexual activity with Vieira during the summer of 2018, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Vieira met the victim on Grindr, a networking and online dating application.

Vieira has been placed on administrative leave from the Lawrence Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)