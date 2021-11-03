NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is being held on $15,000 bail after he was accused of groping a woman near a playground Wednesday.

Officers responding to reports of an indecent assault at Buttonwood Park around 9 a.m. took 20-year-old Devin Bryce Pacheco into custody after a woman claimed he tried to kiss and grab her, according to police.

Pacheco was out on bail in connection with a similar incident at a local supermarket where he allegedly approached a woman and groped her from behind. In light of the new indecent assault and battery charge, that bail was revoked.

