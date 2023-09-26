HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused in connection with the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham last year has had his bail revoked after he failed to charge his GPS monitoring bracelet, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said Bradley Rein, 54, was taken into custody on Monday. He appeared in court on Tuesday, according to the DA’s office, where a judge ordered his bail be revoked for 60 days.

New developments in Rein’s case come months after the crash on November 21 in the Derby Shops plaza in Hingham. 65-year-old Kevin Bradley was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s office. More than 20 other people were injured.

Subsequent indictments alleged Rein was behind the wheel when his car crashed through the front window of the Apple store.

The DA’s office in a statement this week said preliminary investigations found Rein was accelerating his car up to 60 miles-per-hour in the five seconds before the crash, adding “there was no indication of brake usage during that time.”

Rein, the DA’s office said, told police his foot had been stuck on the accelerator pedal.

Rein was arraigned after the crash, pleading not guilty to charges including murder in the second degree and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He posted $100,000 bail with orders to not operate a motor vehicle and not leave Massachusetts without prior approval while out on bail.

Among conditions, Rain was also ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, according to the DA’s office.

Beginning this weekend, the DA’s office said, Hingham police “were notified that contact had been lost to Rein’s GPS bracelet.”

The DA’s office said police made “numerous visits” to Rein’s home to order him to turn his device on before authorities ultimately sought a probation warrant for him.

With his bail now revoked, Rein is due back in court on Oct. 20.

