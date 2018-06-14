Bail set for driver accused of hitting kids on playground

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bail has been set for an unlicensed driver accused of running over two children on a Minneapolis playground as he was chased by state troopers.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Kabaar Powell had been driving faster than 80 mph (130 kph) Monday before he plowed through a park and ran over 2-year-old Kayden Peltier and his 4-year-old sister, Lillianna. They were severely injured. A third sibling, 3-year-old Konnor, suffered minor injuries.

Powell appeared in court Thursday on multiple counts. Bail was set at $200,000 with conditions.

The children’s mother, Nicolle Peltier, tells the Star Tribune she’s grateful for the kindness of strangers who started an online fundraising campaign to help the family pay medical bills. Peltier and her husband have four other children who were also at the park with their father, but weren’t injured.

