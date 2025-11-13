SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The former staffer for Governor Maura Healey accused of cocaine trafficking, originally held without the right to bail, can now be released on bail after a judge modified his detention status following a review.

Lamar Cook, 45, of Springfield, was the Deputy Director for the Governor’s regional office in Springfield. He was arrested late last month and charged with several firearm and narcotics-related offenses, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Following a dangerousness hearing on October 31 he as ordered held without bail.

“Subsequent to this initial hearing, the defense filed a motion to review that detention order under Section 58A, which was heard in Hampden Superior Court on Friday, November 7,” the Hamden Distict Attorney’s Office said. “After taking the matter under advisement, a Superior Court judge issued a decision on [Wednesday] finding that while Cook remains a danger, new conditions could be imposed to ensure the safety of the community.”

Bail on the trafficking charge was set at $75,000 and Cook was ordered to forfeit his passport.

Cook is accused of trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Prosecutors said he had about 17 pounds of Cocaine delivered to the state office building. They also said he had 28 pounds of cocaine sent to Hotel UMass in Amherst.

