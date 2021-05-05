Baker: 6 mass vaccination sites to begin offering walk-in appointments next week

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Six of Massachusetts’ seven mass vaccination sites will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

Any resident who wants to get the vaccine can walk into the Hynes Convention Center in the Back Bay, the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the DoubleTree hotel in Danvers, the old Circuit City in Dartmouth, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, and the Natick Mall without having to make an appointment online, Baker said during a news conference at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

The announcement comes as the Baker administration continues its push to get 4.1 million residents vaccinated against COVID-19 by June. With about 3.9 million people already vaccinated, Baker said the state is on track to accomplish the momentous goal, which was set in December when the state launched its vaccine rollout.

In an effort to meet the goal, Baker said a vaccine clinic that is now open at the casino will assist the state in targeting communities and populations that have not yet received the vaccine, including the Commonwealth’s 20 most disproportionately impacted cities and towns.

“This could be a great new chapter to the program overall, and paired with the targeted community-based effort that we’re pursuing like this one here at Encore, we should be able to reach many more of our residents and build on the national-leading success we’ve had in distributing vaccines so far, which will help us further reopen our economy, protect our communities, and fundamentally provide a safe solution to so many people here in Massachusetts so that we can get back to normal,” Baker said.

More than 70 percent of adults in the Bay State have received at least one dose and more than 85,000 doses are being administered each day.

CVS Health announced Wednesday that it is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the country, including 389 locations in Massachusetts.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are also offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide.

