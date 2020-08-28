Baker activates Mass. National Guard personnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that he activated Massachusetts National Guard personnel under state active duty.

The order states that the personnel will “provide necessary assistance to state and local civilian authorities and/or special duty and emergency assistance for the preservation of life and property, preservation of order, and to afford protection to person.”

The activation includes up to 1,000 military personnel of the Mass. National Guard and may be increased by further order, the order read.

The activation will continue until further order of the adjutant general.

The order does not state why Baker activated the National Guard.

