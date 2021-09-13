BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday activated the National Guard to help local communities with school transportation amid a bus driver shortage .

Guard personnel will be available to serve as drivers of school transport vans to address staffing shortages in certain districts as the 2021-2022 academic year gets underway, according to Baker.

Baker’s order will make up to 250 Guard members available to help with the transportation efforts.

Beginning with training on Tuesday, 90 Guard members will prepare for service in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.

Baker noted that all activated Guard personnel will complete vehicle training to ensure the safety of children and families.

