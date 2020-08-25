Baker administration awards nearly $10M in federal funds to support Mass. COVID-19 response

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration on Tuesday allocated more than $9.6 million in federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grants awarded to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research from the U.S. Department of Justice to be dispersed to more than 100 local state public safety agencies.
Eligible municipalities were invited to solicit up to $50,000 in total funding to benefit their police and/or fire department needs. In total, 65 fire departments and 44 police departments representing 94 cities and towns will directly benefit from the awards.
In a statement, Gov. Charlie Baker said, “These awards to municipal departments and state agencies across the Commonwealth demonstrate our commitment to providing our police officers, firefighters, and other public safety personnel with the necessary tools to effectively serve their communities while continuing to fight a pandemic.”
Lt. Gov. Polito said, “These grants will help aid local municipalities to purchase the additional safeguards necessary to protect our frontline workers against COVID-19. Massachusetts has made great strides in slowing the spread of this virus, and we will continue to support our local heroes with the resources they need to protect themselves and their communities.”
CESFP awards were also made available for competitive solicitation by state public safety agencies responsible for confronting the pandemic. The funding will assist agencies with outfitting staff with personal protective gear, purchasing deep cleaning sanitation equipment for correctional facilities and academies, utilizing video technology to conduct hearings remotely, and obtaining materials to reconfigure office space to enhance social distancing and protect essential workers.
Acton Fire Department – $50,000 for PAPR’s, UV disinfectant lighting, COVID-19 testing for members, glogerm powder/mist/lotion/UV flashlights, n95 respirators, touchless hand sanitizer/soap/paper towel dispensers, overtime
Acushnet Fire Department – $31,943.90 for PPE, Disinfecting Equipment
Agawam Fire Department – $17,883.63 for 9 laptops, 9 webcams
Amesbury Fire Department – $19,915.00 for Lexipol city-specific policy and training solution, TranCor Mobile Integrated wireless package
Andover Fire Department – $22,000.00 for disinfecting equipment, EPA registered disinfectant
Ashburnham Police Department – $25,000.00 for HVAC system cleaning and eval, upgrade filtration
Ashby Fire Department – $11,109.00 for washable uniforms
Ashland Fire Department – $30,000.00 for decontamination equipment, industrial PPE washers, decontamination units
Belchertown Fire Department – $13,314.29 for PPE and decontamination supplies
Billerica Police Department – $39,793.00 for Max Air PAPRS
Bolton Fire Department – $33,056.00 for Quantifit CNP fit test machine, full face masks, adapter for face respirator, cleaning products, PPE
Boxborough Fire Department – $49,902.00 for digital sign board, coverage for officers in Emergency Operations Center, Staffing for Emergency Operations Center
Braintree Police Department – $17,788.56 for overtime, PPE, cleaning service
Brewster Fire Department – $23,150.00 for Fit testing for respiratory protection equipment, deep cleaning/disinfecting of vehicles and department
Brewster Police Department – $22,500.00 for cleaning/disinfecting services, PPE
Charlemont Fire Department – $23,977.00 for 2 portable electrostatic sprayers, radio accessories
Cohasset Police Department – $25,638.95 for virtual meeting equipment, message board trailer, 5 containers of purtabs sanitizing/disinfecting tablets
Cummington Police Department – $12,315.00 for Purchasing and deployment of 3 Panasonic laptops
Dalton Police Department – $8,844.18 for PPE, overtime, station/cruiser cleaning, pcm programming for cruisers
Dedham Police Department – $22,479.91 for three rugged laptop computers for cruisers, one iPad for department court prosecutor
Deerfield Police Department – $50,000.00 for 3 vehicle repeaters to work on State CoMIRS system
East Longmeadow Fire Department – $23,879.91 for overtime, PPE
East Longmeadow Police Department – $4,084.97 for overtime, spray bottles, medical gloves, cloth-like rags, professional cleaning services
Easthampton Fire Department – $13,633.85 for PPE
Easton Fire Department – $13,470.00 for Porta count respirator fit tester
Foxborough Fire Department – $49,979.20 for 2 IP radio consoles, 2 foggers, 2 sprayers, instant covid-19 tests
Franklin Fire Department – $48,724.96 for mobile data terminals
Georgetown Police Department – $26,134.44 for PPE, LED communication board
Granville Police Department – $49,948.27 for overtime, PPE
Greenfield Fire Department – $46,620.00 for UV air sanitizers, Electrostatic disinfecting fog sprayer
Hadley Fire Department – $3,993.50 for commercial grade washer, PPE, thermometers
Hanover Fire Department – $50,000.00 for overtime
Hanson Fire Department – $48,153.69 for 18-20 portable radios and accessories
Heath Fire Department – $7,000.00 for generator for a town-owned building enabling both Police Dept. and Fire Dept. to relocate offices, PD app purchase & install a radio tower.
Heath Police Department – $43,000.00 for purchase and install a radio tower
Holland Police Department – $15,365.08 for overtime, PPE, sanitization services, electronic communications sign
Hopkinton Fire Department – $6,438.26 for PPE, cordless electrostatic sprayers, vital oxide cleaner
Hudson Fire Department – $23,943.16 for sanitizing equipment (2 mist fogger, 2 immerse-a-clean, 20 cases electrolyte), PPE, policy management assistance
Hudson Police Department – $15,043.16 for 2 mist foggers, 2 immerse-a-clean wands, PPE
Hyannis Fire Department – $13,702.00 for Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs)
Ipswich Police Department – $24,251.30 for P100 Replacement filter, n95 masks, air filtration system, filters for system, cloth masks for everyday wear, SOTR MAS assembly
Leicester Police Department – $25,485.65 for overtime, PPE, 4 mist foggers, 4batteries for foggers, 8 cases of viro tabs
Leverett Fire Department – $23,069.00 for PPE
Lynnfield Fire Department – $50,000.00 for PPE, disinfecting equipment
Marblehead Police Department – $46,635.00 for programmable message boards
Marion Fire Department -$19,300.00 for fit tester, adapter for SCBA
Mattapoisett Police Department – $50,000.00 for Overtime
Medfield Fire Department – $43,852.00 for staffing third firefighter
Medway Fire Department – $26,927.80 for PPE, disinfecting equipment
Medway Police Department – $15,239.24 for PPE, cleaning/sanitizing equipment
Melrose Fire Department -$49,095.75 for PPE (N95 masks, isolation gowns, face shields, head coverings, training on PPE), victory sprayer, 2 backpack sprayers
Mendon Fire Department – $4,155.06 for PPE, testing kits
Methuen Fire Department – $49,223.29 for 9 sets of turnout gear, digital informational board and traffic display
Milford Fire Department – $49,960.99 for PPE, mobile outdoor sign boards, decontamination foggers, handheld sprayers, thermometers
Monterey Fire Department – $24,119.35 for 3 reusable isolation coveralls, reusable N95 mask filter adapters, N95 masks, gloves, booties, and eye protection
Nantucket Fire Department – $4,484.70 for PPE, cleaning products/equipment
New Salem Fire Department – $10,000.00 for washable uniforms
Newton Fire Department – $20,863.50 for replacement P100 filters, Tyvek suits, P100 full face respirators (eye protection included)
Newton Police Department – $26,711.43 for tables/chairs for trainings, cleaning of police headquarters/dispatch computers, PPE
North Attleboro Fire Department – $49,062.02 for PPE, deep cleaning of fire stations and equipment
Northbridge Fire Department – $16,785.00 3 virus killing light system, 1 disinfection fogger
Northbridge Police Department – $16,785.00 for 3 virus killing light system, 1 disinfection fogger
Norwood Police Department – $46,010.00 for PPE (masks, Gerson suits, nitrile gloves), 30 webcams, 17 tablets/laptops
Oakham Fire Department – $37,374.00 for PPE, commercial washer/dryer, electrical and plumbing
Pepperell Police Department – $15,610.42 for PPE, plumbing work and permit, electrical work and permit, system for laundry decontamination, disinfection sprayer
Plainville Fire Department – $2,617.50 for Tyvek suits, n95 masks
Plainville Police Department – $47,382.50 for Printing contractor/printing cost for COVID related brochures/signs/etc., overtime, PPE, sanitizing equipment, decontamination service if necessary
Plympton Fire Department – $11,835.00 for full face respirators
Princeton Fire Department — $25,000.00 for road signage, per diem pay, training for first responders, communication equipment, PPE, ozone and hydrogen sterilization
Princeton Police Department – $24,988.49 for overtime, PPE (gloves, face shields, sanitizer, disinfectant)
Rehoboth Police Department – $24,404.00 for PPE, training, sanitizing equipment for station/equipment
Rockland Police Department – $25,008.17 for PPE, disinfecting equipment, scheduled cleaning of cruisers and cell blocks, incident-based cleaning of cruisers and cell blocks
Russell Police Department – $49,344.34 for 2 emergency message boards, 4 first aid trauma bags/PPE, interoperable data management software, emergency canopy/tent, generator, 2 electrostatic disinfectant handheld sprayers
Rutland Fire Department – $25,000.00 for portable radios
Rutland Police Department – $25,000.00 for portable radios
Salisbury Fire Department – $13,990.00 for installation of mobile data terminals in 2 front-line vehicles
Salisbury Police Department – $35,012.00 for replacement of 26 portable radios, purchase DHQ equipment
Saugus Fire Department – $25,000.00 for PPE, disinfecting equipment
Saugus Police Department – $25,000.00 for overtime
Scituate Police Department – $49,925.44 for police overtime, protective partitions
Sharon Fire Department – $50,000.00 for COVID-19 rapid testing and results, equipment for on-site, on-demand remediation of bio-hazard waste
Shelburne Fire Department – $18,969.72 for interoperable radio equipment
Shrewsbury Fire Department -$33,963.96 for 25 compliant portable radios
Somerset Police Department – $47,661.00 for electronic message signboard
Sterling Police Department – $12,586.65 for disinfectant sprayer, tank disposable liner, PPE (n95 masks, safety glasses, Tyvek suits, face shields, gloves)
Stoughton Fire Department – $50,000.00 for PPE, overtime, sanitization services
Stow Fire Department – $36,506.94 for mobile data terminals in emergency vehicles
Sturbridge Police Department – $50,000.00 for lobby digital sign, mobile sign board, lobby reconfiguration and locking mechanisms
Sudbury Fire Department – $11,840.00 for PPE (disposable medical gowns, n95 masks)
Sunderland Fire Department – $5,169.00 for PPE (surgical masks, cloth masks, kn95 masks)
Sunderland Police Department – $8,644.00 for PPE (surgical masks, cloth masks, kn95 masks)
Sutton Fire Rescue – $45,500.00 for PPE, fit testing machine, 20 respirator masks, 80 mask filters, adapter for masks, thermometer, fingertip pulse oximeter, fit testing machine, sanitizing supplies
Swampscott Fire Department – $48,829.00 for video displays, room AV control system, laptop input locations, cable tv add, video/virtual conference equipment
Swansea Fire Department – $13,620.00 for Porta Count Pro Plus, Adapter, Microsoft Go Tablet
Tewksbury Fire Department – $50,000.00 for overtime for the operation of a third ambulance
Topsfield Fire Department – $25,000.00 for pulse oximeter, sliding pass through window for ambulance, air purification system
Topsfield Police Department – $24,916.30 for interoperable communications equipment, unified command system, disinfecting equipment
Townsend Police Department – $29,000.00 for scheduling and training software, fingerprint/palm print scanner
Truro Police Department – $21,370.00 for PPE (purifying respirators, gloves, face shields, disposable respirators, adhesive sealing particle respirators, etc.), hand sanitizer
Upton Fire Department – $2,200.00 electrostatic disinfectant sprayer
Uxbridge Police Department – $31,390.00 for PPI masks, SCAB adapter/cartridge, electrostatic fogger
Wales Police Department – $44,400.00 for electronic signboards, laptops
Walpole Fire Department – $24,708.36 for deep cleaning/sanitizing service for fire stations, PPE
Walpole Police Department – $25,000.00 for PPE (n95 masks), disinfecting equipment (fogger, disinfectant), overtime
Wayland Fire Department – $25,180.00 for 12 month supply of PPE and disinfecting supplies, disinfecting equipment
Wendell Fire Department – $6,000.00 for washable uniforms
Wenham Police Department – $25,565.95 for PPE (shoe covers, biohazard bags, pulse oximeter, thermometers, eye protection, masks, etc.)
Westborough Fire Department – $49,991.85 for PPE, overtime, sanitization services
Whately Fire Department – $49,826.00 for 2 message boards, PPE, washable uniforms
STATE RECIPIENTS
Department of Fire Services – $323,252.00 for Cleaning services for MFA campuses, PPE and COVID-19 testing center equipment.
Department of Corrections – $2,417,251.60 for Video conferencing equipment, backpack cleaners and related equipment.
Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency – $371,492.09 for Decon sprayers, A/V equipment and installation.
Massachusetts National Guard – $410,000.00 for Internal system upgrade to better manage response during pandemic and other emergencies.
Massachusetts Parole Board – $866,730.27 for Videoconferencing, sober housing for released prisoners due to COVID-19, decon- sprayers.
Massachusetts State Police – $1,967,578.23 for Washable uniforms for use by MSP during pandemic.
Municipal Police Training Committee – $77,036.11 for Equipment to conduct outside classes at the academy during pandemic, backpack sprayers.
Office of the Chief Medical Examiner – $186,034.28 for Renovation costs for social distancing workspace for staff at office and PPE.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)