Baker administration awards nearly $10M in federal funds to support Mass. COVID-19 response

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration on Tuesday allocated more than $9.6 million in federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grants awarded to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research from the U.S. Department of Justice to be dispersed to more than 100 local state public safety agencies.

Eligible municipalities were invited to solicit up to $50,000 in total funding to benefit their police and/or fire department needs. In total, 65 fire departments and 44 police departments representing 94 cities and towns will directly benefit from the awards.

In a statement, Gov. Charlie Baker said, “These awards to municipal departments and state agencies across the Commonwealth demonstrate our commitment to providing our police officers, firefighters, and other public safety personnel with the necessary tools to effectively serve their communities while continuing to fight a pandemic.”

Lt. Gov. Polito said, “These grants will help aid local municipalities to purchase the additional safeguards necessary to protect our frontline workers against COVID-19. Massachusetts has made great strides in slowing the spread of this virus, and we will continue to support our local heroes with the resources they need to protect themselves and their communities.”

CESFP awards were also made available for competitive solicitation by state public safety agencies responsible for confronting the pandemic. The funding will assist agencies with outfitting staff with personal protective gear, purchasing deep cleaning sanitation equipment for correctional facilities and academies, utilizing video technology to conduct hearings remotely, and obtaining materials to reconfigure office space to enhance social distancing and protect essential workers.

Acton Fire Department – $50,000 for PAPR’s, UV disinfectant lighting, COVID-19 testing for members, glogerm powder/mist/lotion/UV flashlights, n95 respirators, touchless hand sanitizer/soap/paper towel dispensers, overtime

Acushnet Fire Department – $31,943.90 for PPE, Disinfecting Equipment

Agawam Fire Department – $17,883.63 for 9 laptops, 9 webcams

Amesbury Fire Department – $19,915.00 for Lexipol city-specific policy and training solution, TranCor Mobile Integrated wireless package

Andover Fire Department – $22,000.00 for disinfecting equipment, EPA registered disinfectant

Ashburnham Police Department – $25,000.00 for HVAC system cleaning and eval, upgrade filtration

Ashby Fire Department – $11,109.00 for washable uniforms

Ashland Fire Department – $30,000.00 for decontamination equipment, industrial PPE washers, decontamination units

Belchertown Fire Department – $13,314.29 for PPE and decontamination supplies

Billerica Police Department – $39,793.00 for Max Air PAPRS

Bolton Fire Department – $33,056.00 for Quantifit CNP fit test machine, full face masks, adapter for face respirator, cleaning products, PPE

Boxborough Fire Department – $49,902.00 for digital sign board, coverage for officers in Emergency Operations Center, Staffing for Emergency Operations Center

Braintree Police Department – $17,788.56 for overtime, PPE, cleaning service

Brewster Fire Department – $23,150.00 for Fit testing for respiratory protection equipment, deep cleaning/disinfecting of vehicles and department

Brewster Police Department – $22,500.00 for cleaning/disinfecting services, PPE

Charlemont Fire Department – $23,977.00 for 2 portable electrostatic sprayers, radio accessories

Cohasset Police Department – $25,638.95 for virtual meeting equipment, message board trailer, 5 containers of purtabs sanitizing/disinfecting tablets

Cummington Police Department – $12,315.00 for Purchasing and deployment of 3 Panasonic laptops

Dalton Police Department – $8,844.18 for PPE, overtime, station/cruiser cleaning, pcm programming for cruisers

Dedham Police Department – $22,479.91 for three rugged laptop computers for cruisers, one iPad for department court prosecutor

Deerfield Police Department – $50,000.00 for 3 vehicle repeaters to work on State CoMIRS system

East Longmeadow Fire Department – $23,879.91 for overtime, PPE

East Longmeadow Police Department – $4,084.97 for overtime, spray bottles, medical gloves, cloth-like rags, professional cleaning services

Easthampton Fire Department – $13,633.85 for PPE

Easton Fire Department – $13,470.00 for Porta count respirator fit tester

Foxborough Fire Department – $49,979.20 for 2 IP radio consoles, 2 foggers, 2 sprayers, instant covid-19 tests

Franklin Fire Department – $48,724.96 for mobile data terminals

Georgetown Police Department – $26,134.44 for PPE, LED communication board

Granville Police Department – $49,948.27 for overtime, PPE

Greenfield Fire Department – $46,620.00 for UV air sanitizers, Electrostatic disinfecting fog sprayer

Hadley Fire Department – $3,993.50 for commercial grade washer, PPE, thermometers

Hanover Fire Department – $50,000.00 for overtime

Hanson Fire Department – $48,153.69 for 18-20 portable radios and accessories

Heath Fire Department – $7,000.00 for generator for a town-owned building enabling both Police Dept. and Fire Dept. to relocate offices, PD app purchase & install a radio tower.

Heath Police Department – $43,000.00 for purchase and install a radio tower

Holland Police Department – $15,365.08 for overtime, PPE, sanitization services, electronic communications sign

Hopkinton Fire Department – $6,438.26 for PPE, cordless electrostatic sprayers, vital oxide cleaner

Hudson Fire Department – $23,943.16 for sanitizing equipment (2 mist fogger, 2 immerse-a-clean, 20 cases electrolyte), PPE, policy management assistance

Hudson Police Department – $15,043.16 for 2 mist foggers, 2 immerse-a-clean wands, PPE

Hyannis Fire Department – $13,702.00 for Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs)

Ipswich Police Department – $24,251.30 for P100 Replacement filter, n95 masks, air filtration system, filters for system, cloth masks for everyday wear, SOTR MAS assembly

Leicester Police Department – $25,485.65 for overtime, PPE, 4 mist foggers, 4batteries for foggers, 8 cases of viro tabs

Leverett Fire Department – $23,069.00 for PPE

Lynnfield Fire Department – $50,000.00 for PPE, disinfecting equipment

Marblehead Police Department – $46,635.00 for programmable message boards

Marion Fire Department -$19,300.00 for fit tester, adapter for SCBA

Mattapoisett Police Department – $50,000.00 for Overtime

Medfield Fire Department – $43,852.00 for staffing third firefighter

Medway Fire Department – $26,927.80 for PPE, disinfecting equipment

Medway Police Department – $15,239.24 for PPE, cleaning/sanitizing equipment

Melrose Fire Department -$49,095.75 for PPE (N95 masks, isolation gowns, face shields, head coverings, training on PPE), victory sprayer, 2 backpack sprayers

Mendon Fire Department – $4,155.06 for PPE, testing kits

Methuen Fire Department – $49,223.29 for 9 sets of turnout gear, digital informational board and traffic display

Milford Fire Department – $49,960.99 for PPE, mobile outdoor sign boards, decontamination foggers, handheld sprayers, thermometers

Monterey Fire Department – $24,119.35 for 3 reusable isolation coveralls, reusable N95 mask filter adapters, N95 masks, gloves, booties, and eye protection

Nantucket Fire Department – $4,484.70 for PPE, cleaning products/equipment

New Salem Fire Department – $10,000.00 for washable uniforms

Newton Fire Department – $20,863.50 for replacement P100 filters, Tyvek suits, P100 full face respirators (eye protection included)

Newton Police Department – $26,711.43 for tables/chairs for trainings, cleaning of police headquarters/dispatch computers, PPE

North Attleboro Fire Department – $49,062.02 for PPE, deep cleaning of fire stations and equipment

Northbridge Fire Department – $16,785.00 3 virus killing light system, 1 disinfection fogger

Northbridge Police Department – $16,785.00 for 3 virus killing light system, 1 disinfection fogger

Norwood Police Department – $46,010.00 for PPE (masks, Gerson suits, nitrile gloves), 30 webcams, 17 tablets/laptops

Oakham Fire Department – $37,374.00 for PPE, commercial washer/dryer, electrical and plumbing

Pepperell Police Department – $15,610.42 for PPE, plumbing work and permit, electrical work and permit, system for laundry decontamination, disinfection sprayer

Plainville Fire Department – $2,617.50 for Tyvek suits, n95 masks

Plainville Police Department – $47,382.50 for Printing contractor/printing cost for COVID related brochures/signs/etc., overtime, PPE, sanitizing equipment, decontamination service if necessary

Plympton Fire Department – $11,835.00 for full face respirators

Princeton Fire Department — $25,000.00 for road signage, per diem pay, training for first responders, communication equipment, PPE, ozone and hydrogen sterilization

Princeton Police Department – $24,988.49 for overtime, PPE (gloves, face shields, sanitizer, disinfectant)

Rehoboth Police Department – $24,404.00 for PPE, training, sanitizing equipment for station/equipment

Rockland Police Department – $25,008.17 for PPE, disinfecting equipment, scheduled cleaning of cruisers and cell blocks, incident-based cleaning of cruisers and cell blocks

Russell Police Department – $49,344.34 for 2 emergency message boards, 4 first aid trauma bags/PPE, interoperable data management software, emergency canopy/tent, generator, 2 electrostatic disinfectant handheld sprayers

Rutland Fire Department – $25,000.00 for portable radios

Rutland Police Department – $25,000.00 for portable radios

Salisbury Fire Department – $13,990.00 for installation of mobile data terminals in 2 front-line vehicles

Salisbury Police Department – $35,012.00 for replacement of 26 portable radios, purchase DHQ equipment

Saugus Fire Department – $25,000.00 for PPE, disinfecting equipment

Saugus Police Department – $25,000.00 for overtime

Scituate Police Department – $49,925.44 for police overtime, protective partitions

Sharon Fire Department – $50,000.00 for COVID-19 rapid testing and results, equipment for on-site, on-demand remediation of bio-hazard waste

Shelburne Fire Department – $18,969.72 for interoperable radio equipment

Shrewsbury Fire Department -$33,963.96 for 25 compliant portable radios

Somerset Police Department – $47,661.00 for electronic message signboard

Sterling Police Department – $12,586.65 for disinfectant sprayer, tank disposable liner, PPE (n95 masks, safety glasses, Tyvek suits, face shields, gloves)

Stoughton Fire Department – $50,000.00 for PPE, overtime, sanitization services

Stow Fire Department – $36,506.94 for mobile data terminals in emergency vehicles

Sturbridge Police Department – $50,000.00 for lobby digital sign, mobile sign board, lobby reconfiguration and locking mechanisms

Sudbury Fire Department – $11,840.00 for PPE (disposable medical gowns, n95 masks)

Sunderland Fire Department – $5,169.00 for PPE (surgical masks, cloth masks, kn95 masks)

Sunderland Police Department – $8,644.00 for PPE (surgical masks, cloth masks, kn95 masks)

Sutton Fire Rescue – $45,500.00 for PPE, fit testing machine, 20 respirator masks, 80 mask filters, adapter for masks, thermometer, fingertip pulse oximeter, fit testing machine, sanitizing supplies

Swampscott Fire Department – $48,829.00 for video displays, room AV control system, laptop input locations, cable tv add, video/virtual conference equipment

Swansea Fire Department – $13,620.00 for Porta Count Pro Plus, Adapter, Microsoft Go Tablet

Tewksbury Fire Department – $50,000.00 for overtime for the operation of a third ambulance

Topsfield Fire Department – $25,000.00 for pulse oximeter, sliding pass through window for ambulance, air purification system

Topsfield Police Department – $24,916.30 for interoperable communications equipment, unified command system, disinfecting equipment

Townsend Police Department – $29,000.00 for scheduling and training software, fingerprint/palm print scanner

Truro Police Department – $21,370.00 for PPE (purifying respirators, gloves, face shields, disposable respirators, adhesive sealing particle respirators, etc.), hand sanitizer

Upton Fire Department – $2,200.00 electrostatic disinfectant sprayer

Uxbridge Police Department – $31,390.00 for PPI masks, SCAB adapter/cartridge, electrostatic fogger

Wales Police Department – $44,400.00 for electronic signboards, laptops

Walpole Fire Department – $24,708.36 for deep cleaning/sanitizing service for fire stations, PPE

Walpole Police Department – $25,000.00 for PPE (n95 masks), disinfecting equipment (fogger, disinfectant), overtime

Wayland Fire Department – $25,180.00 for 12 month supply of PPE and disinfecting supplies, disinfecting equipment

Wendell Fire Department – $6,000.00 for washable uniforms

Wenham Police Department – $25,565.95 for PPE (shoe covers, biohazard bags, pulse oximeter, thermometers, eye protection, masks, etc.)

Westborough Fire Department – $49,991.85 for PPE, overtime, sanitization services

Whately Fire Department – $49,826.00 for 2 message boards, PPE, washable uniforms

STATE RECIPIENTS

Department of Fire Services – $323,252.00 for Cleaning services for MFA campuses, PPE and COVID-19 testing center equipment.

Department of Corrections – $2,417,251.60 for Video conferencing equipment, backpack cleaners and related equipment.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency – $371,492.09 for Decon sprayers, A/V equipment and installation.

Massachusetts National Guard – $410,000.00 for Internal system upgrade to better manage response during pandemic and other emergencies.

Massachusetts Parole Board – $866,730.27 for Videoconferencing, sober housing for released prisoners due to COVID-19, decon- sprayers.

Massachusetts State Police – $1,967,578.23 for Washable uniforms for use by MSP during pandemic.

Municipal Police Training Committee – $77,036.11 for Equipment to conduct outside classes at the academy during pandemic, backpack sprayers.

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner – $186,034.28 for Renovation costs for social distancing workspace for staff at office and PPE.

