Baker administration ‘dismayed’ by teachers unions’ vaccine demands amid limited supply

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is blasting teachers unions that continue to demand hundreds of thousands of vaccines for educators and a school-by-school distribution system as the state continues its massive campaign to vaccinate all eligible residents.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is dismayed that despite reasonable efforts to prioritize educator vaccinations, the teachers’ unions continue to demand the Commonwealth take hundreds of thousands of vaccines away from the sickest, oldest and most vulnerable residents in Massachusetts and divert them to the unions’ members, 95% of which are under age 65,” Baker Senior Advisor Tim Buckley said in a statement issued Thursday.

“Building an entirely new, exclusive, teacher-only, school by school distribution system would make Massachusetts’ vaccination system slower, less equitable and far more complicated,” the statement continued. “The Administration implores the unions to do the math: the state only gets 150,000 first doses every week. There are about one million eligible residents comprised of educators, older adults and people with serious health conditions. Diverting hundreds of thousands of vaccines to an exclusive, teacher-only distribution system would deny the most vulnerable and the most disproportionately impacted residents hundreds of thousands of vaccines. The Baker-Polito Administration does not support diverting hundreds of thousands of vaccines away from the populations most likely to suffer serious illness and most likely to lose their lives to COVID.”

The statement was released shortly after the state announced that all of the 40,000 available first-dose vaccination appointments at mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts next week have been booked, noting “high demanded and a very limited vaccine supply from the federal government.”

