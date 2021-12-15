BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is finalizing plans to make COVID-19 boosters available to Massachusetts residents at Fenway Park beginning in January, a Red Sox official said.

The park had previously been utilized as one of the state’s mass vaccination sites during the initial push to administer vaccines.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)