BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is finalizing plans to make COVID-19 boosters available to Massachusetts residents at Fenway Park beginning in January, a Red Sox official said.

The park had previously been utilized as one of the state’s mass vaccination sites during the initial push to administer vaccines.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

