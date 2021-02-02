The Baker administration has been making changes to the website it created to connect residents with information about COVID-19 vaccines and recently began looking to other states for ways to improve the service.

Gov. Baker said Monday that the website, which displays a map of various vaccination sites across the state and provides a way for residents to get in touch with one near them to make an appointment, now walks people through the process of determining whether or when they are eligible to be vaccinated and allows people to search the map by geography “if that’s what they’re interested in.”

Unlike some other states, the Massachusetts website does not allow people to directly register to get a vaccine. But Baker said Monday that his team has been exploring what other states do with their COVID-19 vaccine websites to put good ideas to use here.

“We’ve been doing a fairly decent look at the way a lot of these sites operate and other states that are going to try to incorporate what we think of as some of the best practices into ours,” he said.

