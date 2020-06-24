Baker administration releases independent report detailing ‘terrible failures’ at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration on Wednesday released an independent report ordered by Gov. Charlie Baker into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that led to at least 76 coronavirus-related deaths.

The report that came from the investigation, which Baker ordered April 1, can be viewed here.

“I called for an independent and thorough investigation into the tragic events that occurred at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to get to the bottom of what happened and take immediate action,” Baker said in a statement. “This report lays out in heartbreaking detail the terrible failures that unfolded at the facility, and the tragic outcomes that followed. Our emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak stabilized conditions for residents and staff, and we now have an accurate picture of what went wrong and will take immediate action to deliver the level of care that our veterans deserve.”

Despite existing public health recommendations on how to prevent the spread of COVID, investigators say they identified “substantial errors and failures by the Home’s leadership that likely contributed to the death toll during the outbreak.”

Investigators concluded the Home’s superintendent, Bennett Walsh, was unfit to preside over the facility, especially amid a pandemic that exacted an unimaginable toll of death and devastation throughout the United States.

“While the Home’s leadership team bears principal responsibility for the events described in this report, Mr. Walsh was not qualified to manage a long-term care facility, and his shortcomings were well known to the Department of Veterans’ Services, yet the agency failed to effectively oversee the Home during his tenure despite a statutory responsibility to do so,” the report stated.

The most substantial error made by the Home’s leadership team came on March 27, when they decided to move all veterans from one of the two locked dementia units (2-North) into the other locked dementia

unit (1-North), where they would be crowded in with the veterans already living there, investigators said.

At the time, each unit was said to have had some veterans who were COVID-19 positive, some who were suspected of having the disease, and others who were displaying no symptoms.

“Rather than isolating those with the disease from those who were asymptomatic — a basic tenet of infection control — the consolidation of these two units resulted in more than 40 veterans crowded into a space designed to hold 25,” the report stated. “This overcrowding was the opposite of infection control; instead, it put those who were asymptomatic at even greater risk of contracting COVID-19.”

During the course of the investigation, a number of interviews were conducted with staffers, with one nurse describing the move as “total pandemonium.”

A recreational therapist who was instructed to help with the move reportedly said that she felt like she was “walking [the veterans] to their death” and that the veterans were “terrified.” A social worker added that they “felt it was like moving the concentration camp — we [were] moving these unknowing veterans off to die.”

After the consolidation was completed, one nurse is said to have described 1-North as being “like a battlefield tent where the cots are all next to each other.”

An experienced healthcare administrator sent in three days later to address the crisis described the unit as resembling “a war zone,” with some veterans clothed, some unclothed, and some obviously in the process of dying from COVID-19, according to investigators.

Baker is expected to discuss the report at the State House at noon.

