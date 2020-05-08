Baker, Affleck address UMass graduating class during virtual commencement celebration

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Amherst’s graduating class received a celebratory sendoff during its virtual commencement celebration on Friday.

Approximately 15,000 seniors heard from Gov. Charlie Baker and Massachusetts native actor Ben Affleck during a 20 minute presentation on Friday afternoon.

Other notable faces, include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Massachusetts native comedian Rachel Dratch, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

UMass President Marty Meehan also addressed the class from his living room.

“Nothing is stopping you from pursuing your future. And nothing will stop us from continuing to support you no matter what life throws at us,” he said to the school’s 150th graduating class.

Baker advised the class to “make good choices and make good friends.”

“Be grateful, have empathy, know your worth,” Affleck said. “You’ll get what you settle for.”

Kraft told students to dream big and “don’t be afraid to fail.”

“You can do it,” he said.

