Gov. Charlie Baker is marking Memorial Day by refiling legislation that would create the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity to honor and be presented to the families of veterans who died from service-related illnesses or injuries.

“Service-related injuries and illnesses can persist long past service, and our administration is proud to offer legislation that, if passed, will demonstrate our gratitude for the sacrifices of our veterans and their loved ones,” Baker said in a statement to the News Service.

The medal would be given to the next-of-kin of any service member who died from diseases or conditions linked to their time in the military, including post-traumatic stress disorder or exposure to harmful toxins, chemical agents or herbicides, like Agent Orange, which was use during the Vietnam War.

Medal of Fidelity recommendations would be made to the governor by a commission composed of the adjutant general of the Massachusetts National Guard and two field grade officers of the armed forces of the Commonwealth, under Baker’s bill.

Be recognizing service-related mental illness and exposure to harmful substances, the administration said it views this honor as complimentary to the Medal of Liberty, which is presented to the families of Massachusetts veterans who die of combat-related physical injuries.

Baker first filed this legislation last September and it was given a favorable recommendation by the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs and referred to Senate Ways and Means in late December, after which no action was taken on the bill.

With Memorial Day weekend arriving, Baker on Thursday took part in the 12th annual Massachusetts Military Heroes Memorial Day ceremony on Boston Common and on Friday will join U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and others for the 5th annual rededication of the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial on Northern Avenue in Boston.

