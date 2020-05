BOSTON (WHDH) - Golfers with disabilities will be allowed to use carts at re-opened courses, the Baker administration said Sunday.

Courses were re-opened Thursday after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Caddies and carts are not allowed for most golfers, and those who want to use a cart must show documentation that they require a cart to play.

