Baker and Polito announce their campaign for reelection

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito announced their campaign for reelection on Saturday.

The incumbents gave impassioned speeches at their annual summer picnic in Shrewsbury Saturday afternoon, promising to “deliver results.”

“If you want entertainment watch Netflix,” Baker said. ” If you want an administration that is going to focus on delivering results for the people of Massachusetts day after day, week after week, month after month that’s us.”

Baker and Polito are running against Democrats Bob Massie and Jay Gonzalaz.

