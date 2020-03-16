Baker announces $10M small business recovery fund for employers hurt by coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker said employers hit by the coronavirus can draw from a $10 million small business recovery loan fund to help their businesses Monday, and reiterated that residents need to stay home and stay away from others in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The loan, maintained by the Mass Growth Capital Corporation, will give out capital loans of up to $75,000 available immediately and with no payments due for six months, Baker said, directing applicants to the corporation’s website.

And in addition to keeping non-essential executive branch employees home, officials said the State House is closed to the public. Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo said legislators were focused on creating next year’s budget, but had not decided on whether it would be delayed past its deadline of July 1.

On Sunday, Baker restricted gatherings across the state to 25 people, while President Donald Trump said Monday that he was recommending gatherings of no more than 10. Baker said the specific numbers were less important than limiting non-essential contact.

“The larger point is whether we’re talking 10 or 25, the big message everyone should take from this is non-essential gatherings, given the nature of this virus, are just simply a bad idea,” Baker said.

