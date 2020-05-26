Baker announces $56M program to help feed families dealing with food insecurity

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced a $56 million program geared toward assisting Massachusetts families that are suffering from food insecurities brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Increasing food security is essential to protecting the health of the people of Massachusetts,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “Our goal is to use this funding to meet greater demand for nutritional assistance among vulnerable populations.”

The program will support food bank operations, food distribution, and provide more than 25,000 meal boxes each week to residents who apply for them.

Baker also said that the new funding includes $36 million to help those with SNAP and WIC benefits access food more easily.

The program will also help retailers, fisheries, and other businesses deal with any disruptions that may arise during the pandemic.

