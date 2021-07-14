ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker visited the Berkshires on Wednesday to celebrate the release of $6.5 million in funding for the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center in Adams that will help boost tourism in the region.

The 10,000-square-foot (930-square-meter) building will serve as a hub for exploration within Greylock Glen and the Mount Greylock State Reservation.

The reservation, featuring the state’s highest peak, offers visitors scenic views, hiking, camping, mountain biking, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.

The building will be the first component of the town of Adams’ Greylock Glen Resort, a recreational destination development at the foot of Mount Greylock.

“The Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center has enormous potential to drive tourism, increase access to the region’s natural resources, and spur regional economic growth in a way that protects this landscape for future generations to enjoy,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

The project, which is being designed using green building practices, sustainable operating plans, and native species landscaping, is likely to begin in 2021 with completion expected in 2022.

