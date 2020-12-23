Baker announces $668M relief package for small Mass. businesses

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced a $668 million program to provide financial assistance to small businesses in Massachusetts that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program in part relies on the pending federal COVID-19 relief bill recently passed by Congress, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

Regardless if President Trump signs the bill or not, Baker said his administration will start releasing millions in new funding to restaurants, retailers, and other businesses as early as next week.

Eligible industries for the new program include:

Restaurants, bars, caterers

Indoor recreation and entertainment establishment

Gyms and fitness centers

Event-support professionals (photographers, videographers, etc.)

Personal services

Retail

The relief package will offer grants up to $75,000, but not more than the cost of operating expenses for three months. The grants can be used for employee wage and benefits costs, space-related costs, and debt service obligations.

An online application portal for the program will open on Dec. 31 and close on Jan. 15, according to Baker. Rewards are expected to be announced in early February.

For more details on how to apply and eligibility requirements, click here.

Baker’s announcement comes one day after he said the state would be imposing new business restrictions on Dec. 26 that are aimed at preventing a post-Christmas surge in coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, Baker announced nearly $49 million in grants through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation COVID-19 Small Business Program to support over 1,158 small businesses. More than 10,000 applicants had sought relief in this grant round.

