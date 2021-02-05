Baker announces call center to assist eligible residents with booking vaccine appointments

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced that Massachusetts is launching a call center for senior residents over the age of 75 who want to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments over the phone instead of on the state’s website.

“Today we are launching a new call center for individuals who are 75 and older who are unable to access the vaccination website to make it easier for them to schedule a vaccination appointment,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

While the state is continuing to make improvements to its website, Baker said the call center may be a better option for older adults who don’t have someone to help them book an appointment online.

“We believe this resource will be a huge help,” Baker said. “However, I do recommend using the website if it’s possible to do so because you may experience… At least as this thing gets going, significant wait times using the call center.”

The vaccine scheduling resource line will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it can be accessed by dialing 2-1-1. Residents must then select the prompt that says “help with scheduling a vaccine appointment.”

Once connected with a representative, residents will be asked to confirm that they are 75 or older and that they have trouble accessing the state’s website.

If no appointments are available within a distance that the caller can travel, they will be offered the chance to be placed on a callback list to be notified when more appointments become available.

More than 500 workers will be staffing the line to provide live phone support for residents in need of assistance. Workers speaking English and Spanish will be available, as well as translators who are fluent in 100 additional languages.

“Call center workers will have the same access to appointments that users will see if they go to Mass.gov/vaccine,” Baker said. “The call center won’t be giving individuals additional access to appointments that are not otherwise available.”

There are also 20,000 open appointments for next week that remain available at mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Baker urged residents who live near those locations to seek out an appointment as soon as possible.

