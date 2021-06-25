BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced the drawing dates for the upcoming “Mass VaxMillions’ giveaway.

Registration for the giveaway is slated to begin on July 1. Fully vaccinated residents are eligible to enter for a chance to win one of five $1 million prizes, while people under the age of 18 who have been fully vaccinated have the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

An entry before one of the weekly entry deadlines makes residents eligible for all of the weekly drawings that take place after you register.

Baker reminded Bay Staters that they have time to get vaccinated and then enter the drawings.

The VaxMillions giveaway drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning Monday, July 26, and continuing every Monday through August 23.

The first drawing for the giveaway will happen on July 26, with registration for that week’s drawing closing on Thursday, July 22. Winners will be announced later in the week following each drawing.

The full schedule of drawing and announcement dates is below:

