Baker announces Mass. educators can begin signing up for COVID-19 vaccine on March 11

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced that Massachusetts educators will be eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning March 11.

Baker made the announcement at West Parish Elementary School in Gloucester just one day after President Joe Biden directed states to prioritize vaccinating all educators during the month of March.

The news prompted Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to break out in cheers.

When appointments are released on March 11, roughly 400,000 K-12 teachers, childcare workers, and school staff will be able to sign up for a vaccination appointment at any of the 170 sites opened to eligible residents, Baker said.

In addition, the Command Center will designate specific days at mass vaccination sites for educators to get their shot.

People over the age of 65 years and those 16 years and older with two or more certain medical conditions, which can be found here, are also eligible for the vaccine in the Bay State.

On Tuesday, Biden said 30 states had prioritized educators for vaccinations and directed the others to do the same, saying he wanted “every educator, school staff member, childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March.”

Biden announced that the federal government would help in the effort to vaccinate teachers through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

CVS pharmacies in Mass. opened up vaccine appointments Wednesday morning to teachers K-12, daycare and preschool workers, and staff under Biden’s direction.

Baker faced criticism for not prioritizing teachers as he pushed for in-person learning.

Mass. Teacher Association President Merrie Najimy released a statement directed at Baker Tuesday that read, “It is time to get with the program. Make school employees eligible now.”

Mass. Senate President Karen Spilka added that Baker should set aside doses for teachers, saying, “We need a vaccine program for teachers and staff that is aggressive, and we need it this month.”

