SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced Massachusetts’ 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Marta García, who teaches English as a second language to second and third graders at Witchcraft Heights Elementary School in Salem, is this year’s award winner.

García received the award during a ceremony at the school that was also attended by Secretary of Education James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley, and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.

The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year Program is the state’s top award for educators and annually recognizes excellence in teaching across the Commonwealth by selecting a teacher who exemplifies the dedication, commitment and positive contributions of educators statewide.

“We are proud to award Marta García with this year’s Teacher of the Year Award,” Baker said. “Teachers like Ms. García support students, families and schools with care and kindness, and she is an excellent representative of the Commonwealth’s teachers.”

García, who is in her 23rd year of teaching and her 15th year of teaching multilingual learners, is the first Salem teacher to become Massachusetts Teacher of the Year.

In addition to teaching academics, García helps show students how their own actions can make the world better, whether by improving the environment or showing respect for all people. In her planning, she always prioritizes social and environmental justice.

The selection process for the 2022 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year began in January with a call for nominations from administrators, teachers, students, and parents.

