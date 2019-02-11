Baker announces more than $7 million in grants to help fight gang violence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced more than $7 million in grants to help fight gang violence on Monday.

The grant money will go to communities across the state.

“Part of the reason it works is because a lot of these folks, over time, develop relationships and those relationships translate into trust and that trust translates into an ongoing opportunity to enhance and improve the way they serve kids in those communities,” Baker said.

The goal is to provide services to young people that will help them keep from turning to gang violence.

