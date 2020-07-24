Baker announces new order mandating 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) – Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced a new order mandating a 14-day quarantine for anyone who travels into Massachusetts from a high-risk state in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning on Aug. 1, high-risk travelers who come into the Bay State will need to quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative coronavirus test, according to Baker.

“Do not travel here if you have symptoms of COVID-19,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “What COVID wants more than anything is an opportunity to jump from person to person.”

Baker said the order also applies to Massachusetts residents who are returning to the state. Those who are found in violation of the order could be fined $500 per day.

The order does not apply if travelers are coming from low-risk states including New York, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire New Jersey, and Hawaii.

People coming from the 42 other high-risk states, including California, Florida, and Texas will be subject to the order.

“Every traveler coming to Massachusetts — no matter where they are from — has a responsibility to help keep COVID-19 out of the Commonwealth,” Baker said.

For a state to be considered low-risk, the average positive coronavirus test rate must be below five percent, according to Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

“We have a lower positive test rate than many around the country,” Baker said. “We want to keep it that way as travel increases from other states and around the world.”

Baker said he signed the executive order because there has been an increase in air travelers coming into the state, as well as an uptick in travel on the roads.

Prior to travel, people should visit www.mass.gov/MAtraveler to fill out the “Massachusetts Travel Form” or text “MATraveler” to 888-777.

Read the order here.

