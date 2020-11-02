Baker announces new stay-at-home advisory, sets new rules for businesses, limits gatherings amid COVID-19 surge in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a new stay-at-home order, set new rules for restaurants and entrainment venues, placed new limits on gathering sizes, and issued an updated mask mandate in an effort to curb a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

“Since Labor Day, which is 55 days ago, the number of new cases per day has grown by almost 300 percent and over the same period of time the number of people hospitalized on a daily basis is increased by 145 percent,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “Those trends are obviously heading in the wrong direction…Data points to a clear need to do something about these trends.”

Starting on Friday, Nov. 6, all Bay Staters will be instructed to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., Baker said. The new advisory will allow for activities such as going to work, running critical errands to get groceries and address health needs, and taking a walk.

Baker also issued an executive order that requires the early closure of certain businesses and activities each night at 9:30 p.m. to limit COVID-19 transmission.

Effective Friday, the following businesses and activities must close to the public each day between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to Baker:

Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 PM, although takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages, but not alcohol)

Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 PM (but may continue to sell other products)

Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 PM (not including medical marijuana)

Indoor & outdoor events

Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-in movie theaters), and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)

Youth and adult amateur sports activities

Golf facilities

Recreational boating and boating businesses

Outdoor recreational experiences

Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities

Driving and flight schools

Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers

Close contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)

Gyms, Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Indoor and outdoor pools

Museums/cultural & historical facilities/guided tours

Baker said he also signed an updated order related to face coverings that requires every resident to wear a mask in all public places, even where they are able to maintain six feet of distance from others.

The revised order still allows for an exception for residents who cannot wear a face-covering due to a medical or disabling condition, but it allows employers to require employees to provide proof of such a condition.

Additionally, the state is implementing a new gatherings order that reduces the gathering size limit for gatherings at private residences.

Indoor gatherings at private residences will now be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people. The limit on gatherings held in public spaces and at event venues remains the same.

Under the order, all gatherings must end and disperse by 9:30 p.m., regardless of size. Fines for violating the gathering order will be $500 for each person above the limit at a particular gathering.

Baker noted that a shutdown of the economy and schools is not logical at this time because they have not proven to be coronavirus “superspreaders.”

“The simple truth is this…Too many of us have become complacent in our daily lives,” Baker said. “We have let down our guard and we have work to do. That’s driving a significant sustained increase in new COVID cases.”

Without the implementation of these new measures, the state’s healthcare system will be seriously taxed by the end of the year, according to Baker.

“They bailed us out last spring,” Baker said of the state’s healthcare workers. “They deserve our best efforts to avoid recreating the high case and hospital counts that we all lived through last spring. That would put a serious damper on everyone’s holiday season.”

There have been more than 1,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases each day since Oct. 26.

“The data suggests that if we don’t ramp up the fight to disrupt rising trends, we will have a serious problem on our hands in the not too distant future,” Baker explained. “The state government’s ability to stop a pandemic is nothing compared to the power of individual choice.”

Massachusetts is currently equipped with enough personal protective equipment and ventilators to last through 2021, Baker noted.

