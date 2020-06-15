Baker announces opening of 50 new pop-up coronavirus testing sites in Mass., urges protesters to get tested

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 50 new pop-up coronavirus testing sites are opening across the Bay State this week as Gov. Charlie Baker urges protesters who have gathered in large groups for recent events and rallies to get tested for COVID-19.

The average positive coronavirus test rate has dropped to 3 percent, marking a 90 percent reduction since April 15, but Baker said the state is fearful of a spike in cases following a number of protests that have taken in place in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Hospitalization rates have also dropped by 70 percent.

“Our administration is going to launch 50 pop-up COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Commonwealth for individuals who have recently participated in large gatherings,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House on Monday.

The free test sites will be open to the public on Wednesday and Thursday. Some sites are appointment-only.

“We are urging anyone who has attended a large gathering over the last two weeks to get tested for COVID-19 at one of these sites,” Baker said. “Any time large groups of people come together, there is a risk for transmission.”

Baker urged residents to continue to be diligent when it comes to social distancing, wearing face coverings and maintaining good hygiene habits because the virus still remains a serious threat.

“We need to keep up our fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in Massachusetts,” Baker said. “Some people have the virus and don’t show symptoms and could spread the virus to others…By getting tested, you can help keep yourself and your close contacts safe.”

Baker also asked those who are feeling healthy to get tested anyways.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Massachusetts is currently administering 30,000 tests per day with 45 labs processing results.

Sudders noted that the state hopes to boost testing capacity to 45,000 daily tests by July.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, shaking chills, cough, shortness of breath, lowered oxygen saturation, fatigue, sore throat, headache, body aches/myalgia, the new loss of sense of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and inflammatory conditions such as “COVID toes.”

A full list of the new testing sites has been published on the state’s official website.

