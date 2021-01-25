Baker announces start date for 2nd phase of vaccination rollout as state plans to open dozens of public sites

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that the second phase of the state’s vaccination rollout will begin next week as he unveiled a plan to open dozens of public vaccination sites.

Residents who are 75 years of age or older will now be the first priority group in phase two and they can begin getting vaccinated on Feb. 1, Baker said during a news confernce at the State House.

Bay Staters who are 65 years of age and older have been moved into the second priority group, in addition to individuals with two comorbidities, Baker added.

The revised order for phase two vaccinations is as follows:

Individuals 75+

Individuals 65+ or with 2+ comorbidities

Early education and K-12 workers, transit, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers

Individuals with one comorbidity.

Baker also said that the state plans to have 103 publicly available vaccination sites open by the end of the week and 165 open by the middle of February.

Public vaccination sites include places like pharmacies, community clinics, and other providers and organizations that have experience administering vaccines.

Three more mass vaccination sites are also slated to open in the coming weeks in Springfield, Danvers, and Boston.

The Springfield site at Eastfield Mall will open on Jan. 2, sites at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Danvers will launch on Feb. 3, and Boston’s Reggie Lewis Center will open during the first week of February.

These are in addition to sites already announced at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.

Baker said that the state is planning to set up the capacity to administer more vaccine doses than its currently receiving from the federal government.

All phase one priority groups are now eligible for vaccinations, including health care workers, residents and staff of longterm and congregate care facilities, home health care workers, and non-COVID-facing health care workers and first responders.

To find your phase and priority group, click here. To find a vaccine clinic near you, click here.

