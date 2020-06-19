Baker announces that second part of Phase 2 will begin Monday, including limited indoor dining

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the second part of Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan will begin Monday, including the resumption of indoor dining and added office capacity.

The following businesses and sectors will be eligible to reopen on Monday:

Indoor table service at restaurants — with limitations

Close-contact personal services — with restrictions

Retail dressing rooms — by appointment only

Offices — at 50 percent capacity

Before these sectors can resume operations under the Baker’s reopening guidelines, businesses must meet all safety standards, create a COVID-19 control plan, and complete a self-certification.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)