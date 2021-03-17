Baker announces vaccine eligibility dates for all state residents over the age of 16

BOSTON (WHDH) - In about a month, all Massachusetts residents over the age of 16 will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

Baker detailed a much-anticipated timeline for opening up access to COVID-19 vaccines for all residents who are still waiting to become eligible for the shot.

The state’s timeline adheres to the original timetable for the three vaccine eligibility phases that were initially announced in December, according to Baker.

On March 22, residents over the age of 60 and workers in the following sectors will become eligible to get vaccinated:

Restaurant or café workers

Grocery or convenience store workers

Food pantry workers or volunteers

Food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers

Vaccine development workers

Medical supply chain workers

Transit/transportation workers

Sanitation workers

Public health workers

Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers

Court system workers (judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks), other than court officers who are listed under first responders

Funeral directors or funeral workers

Shipping port or terminal workers

Vaccinations will then open up to residents over the age of 55 and people with one medical condition on April 5. Those medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart ailments, pregnancy, and type 2 diabetes, among an array of others.

The general public, including all residents 16 years of age and older, will become eligible for the vaccine on April 19.

Baker noted that his administration has received assurances from the federal government that an increased vaccine supply will be available to states soon.

Depending on available supply, Baker warned that it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site.

Residents are urged to pre-register to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)