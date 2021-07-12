BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker named Kimberly Roy as the gubernatorial appointee to the five-member Cannabis Control Commission on Monday.

Roy currently serves as Director of External Affairs for Sheriff Lew Evangelidis and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department, where she oversees their Face2Face substance misuse prevention and education program in partnership with local school districts.

“Kim Roy’s work in prevention and education programming to help students understand the impacts of drug and alcohol addiction will serve her well as a member of the Cannabis Control Commission,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “With a decade of service to the people of central Massachusetts in a leadership role at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department, Kim will bring a commitment to public service that will benefit the work of the Commission.”

The Cannabis Control Commission regulates recreational and medical marijuana industries in the state.

