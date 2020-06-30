Baker asks travelers from 43 states to self-quarantine for 14 days as parts of US see spike in new coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced updates to the Commonwealth’s travel guidance that advises out-of-state travelers from 43 states to self-quarantine for 14 days if visiting Massachusetts as many parts of the country rollback reopening plans due to record-breaking spikes in new coronavirus cases.

“As we have all seen, several other states are seeing a sharp increase in new cases and hospitalizations, which is a very real reminder to all of us about how just contagious this virus can be,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “Everyone should continue to be vigilant in their daily activities and as we approach the Fourth of July weekend, they should be especially careful.”

Due to lower infection rates across the Northeast, travelers from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, and New Jersey will not be required to quarantine, according to Baker. Travelers from every other state will be advised to self-quarantine.

“There are places in this country that have let down their guard and the virus has come roaring back,” Baker said. “You need to respect the virus and you should be careful in the way you reopen.”

At least 16 states have paused or rolled back their reopening plans in response to a surge in new coronavirus infections. More than 40,000 new cases were reported nationwide on Friday alone.

“We believe this change reflects the facts on the ground and is consistent with the Commonwealth’s approach to COVID-19 standards,” Baker said.

Travelers who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are instructed to not travel to Massachusetts.

All visitors and residents of Massachusetts are also reminded that the use of masks or face coverings in public places where individuals cannot socially distance from others remains required.

“We’ve been battling this pandemic for months. It’s been hard, difficult, and frustrating,” Baker said. “We do not want to take one step forward and take two steps back as we keep climbing out of this horrific pandemic, so please help us stay ahead of this virus and prevent the spread.”

Massachusetts currently has the lowest coronavirus transmission rate in the United States, data indicates.

Baker urged everyone to continue to wear face coverings, wash their hands, and practice social distancing, especially during the Fourth of July weekend.

