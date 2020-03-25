Baker bans reusable grocery bags amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced a ban on reusable shopping bags in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in Massachusetts.

A new order that Baker signed states, “Grocery store and pharmacy employees shall not perform bagging of retail products if reusable checkout bags are used and customers at grocery stores and pharmacies shall not use reusable checkout bags until further notice.”

Under the order, grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks, and emergency food programs will no longer be prohibited from using single-use plastic bags.

Stores will not be allowed to charge customers for recyclable paper bags, compostable plastic bags or single-use plastic bags.

Pharmacies and stores must also provide at least one hour of shopping each day that’s dedicated to adults over the age of 60, in addition to offering an array of sanitation options. Appropriate social distancing policies must be enforced.

The order will remain in effect until Baker terminates the state of emergency.

There are now 1,838 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 1,159 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday. Fifteen deaths have been reported.

