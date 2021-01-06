Baker: Chaos in Washington ‘sad but predictable’

As supporters of President Donald Trump laid siege to the U.S. Capitol and forced a halt in the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, Gov. Charlie Baker called on the head of his party to condemn the violence.

“The chaos now unfolding is the sad but predictable outcome of weeks of attacks perpetrated by President Trump and his supporters against the democratic process that makes America the greatest nation on earth,” Baker, a Republican, tweeted after 4 p.m. Wednesday. “These baseless challenges to President-elect Biden’s victory must stop.”

Trump lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden but has not conceded and has repeatedly suggested that the contest was somehow rigged against him. He has been pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally overturn the Electoral College result and held a rally Wednesday morning to encourage his supporters and further suggest that he would somehow remain in office.

Baker has never supported Trump and said as recently as this week that Biden won “fair and square” while expressing dismay that Republicans would provide fuel for Trump’s claims. Shortly after Baker commented on the situation in Washington, D.C., the president tweeted out a video in which he asked his supporters to go home while still repeating his claims that the election was rigged.

“I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country,” Trump said. “This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

