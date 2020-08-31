Baker deactivates Mass. National Guard

BOSTON (WHDH) - On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced the end of the National Guard activation order issued Friday.

A spokesperson for the governor said the order was put in place to assist communities around the Commonwealth that might be sites for large demonstrations.

“Following coordination with municipal leaders through the weekend regarding potential large scale demonstrations, Governor Baker today authorized the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard to end the Governor’s Aug. 28 activation order. That activation, which made Guard personnel available in the event that municipal leaders required their assistance, will end at midnight tonight,” an Executive Office of Public Safety and Security spokesperson wrote.

The original order allowed for up to 1,000 members of the Guard to assist municipalities “until further order of the Adjutant General.”

National Guard personnel were ready to assist cities and towns throughout the activation but did not take an active role in any municipal operations.

