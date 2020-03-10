Baker declares state of emergency in Mass. over coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker has declared a state of emergency after a spike of coronavirus cases.

Baker announced a state of emergency during a news conference at the State House on Tuesday.

There are now 92 cases in the state, more than double the amount from yesterday.

Seventy of those cases are connected to a Biogen conference held in Boston last month.

