BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker and state education officials are set to make a COVID-19 announcement Wednesday as parents and guardians question how much longer their children will be required to wear masks in school.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education rule requiring students and teachers in most K-12 schools to wear masks indoors is set to expire on Feb. 28.

Originally imposed in August, the mandate has been extended three times and the department has generally announced the extensions the week before the expiration date.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has said that case rates are still too high to do away with masks across the board.

Massachusetts General Hospital Dr. Ali Raja believes parents are in a tough spot.

“We really need good criteria where by which local agencies can actually make those decisions because otherwise you have individual parents trying to gauge whether or not they should listen to the CDC or whether or not they should listen to their school board and that’s a really tough decision to make,” he said.

In Massachusetts, at least 42 schools have already been approved to lift their face mask mandate after meeting the 80 percent vaccination threshold.

Once given that approval, the individual school district then decides if they actually want to ditch the masks.

Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden said that “It really depends on what the rate is in the community. When the rate goes below a certain threshold, it makes sense to dial back on masking.”

Recently several states have committed to rolling back their mask mandates in schools by the end of March, including Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon.

Rhode Island and New York officials are also set to make announces on masks in schools on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)