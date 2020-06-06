Baker expected to announce official start date of phase 2 reopening

BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurants and retail stores are on the list of things that can reopen once phase two officially begins in Massachusetts.

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to announce the start date of phase two reopening on Saturday. Phase two is tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday.

Baker said the decision on whether to move to phase two will be guided by the health data. He plans to make the announcement on Saturday around 1 p.m.

Since mid April the rate of positive coronavirus cases has gone down by 80 percent, according to Baker.

In addition to restaurants and retail, outdoor pools, playgrounds, athletic fields, hotels, lodging, childcare and spas are allowed to reopen in some capacity during phase two.

As of Friday, over 102,000 positive cases have been reported in the state and over 7,200 people have died from the virus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)