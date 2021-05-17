Baker expected to update state’s reopening plan after CDC releases new mask guidance

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to update the state’s reopening plans early this week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance allowing fully vaccinated Americans to ditch their masks in most settings.

Nearby states, including Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont, have moved to align their face covering rules with the CDC’s advice; however, people in the Bay State still need to wear their masks at all times indoors even if they are vaccinated.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says residents in states moving forward with the CDC guidance will have to be honest about if they’ve been vaccinated.

“In terms of the honor system, people have to be honest with themselves,” she said. “You’re protected if you’re vaccinated; you’re not if you’re not vaccinated.”

Massachusetts already has plans to reopen more businesses come May 29.

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries will be allowed to reopen with seated service only for a 90-minut maximum.

Street festivals and parades will be permitted at 50-percent capacity, with gathering limits increasing to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

The final phase in the state’s reopening plan is slated for Aug. 1, with all remaining industries reopening.

