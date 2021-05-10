Baker expects 4M fully vaccinated by beginning of June

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - As more businesses lift some COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said he expects nearly 2/3 of the state will be fully vaccinated in a month.

“Over 4 million people are either fully or partially vaccinated, and we expect that we will hit 4 million people fully vaccinated by the beginning of June,” Baker said while touring a vaccination site in Quincy Monday.

The prediction came as nearly three quarters of Massachusetts adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and as the state moved into phase four, step two of Baker’s re-opening plan. Capacity at venues like the TD Garden and Fenway Park is now 25 percent and the ban on singing indoors has been relaxed.

“This latest progress is obviously good news for all businesses, workforces and communities,” Baker said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)