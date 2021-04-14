Baker expects ‘minimal disruptions’ following J&J vaccine pause as Mass. prepares for larger shipment of Moderna, Pfizer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the United States’ decision to “pause” the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said that Massachusetts expects “minimal disruptions” to its COVID-19 vaccine rollout because the state is slated to receive a larger shipment of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer next week.

“The J&J supply in Massachusetts is currently a small portion of our supply,” Baker said during a news conference at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites inside the Hynes Convention Center. “In the immediate future we are expecting minimal disruptions to schedule new appointments.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that they were looking into unusual blood clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

While there have been no severe cases linked to Massachusetts, Baker urged residents who have recently received the J&J shot to monitor for symptoms including significant abdominal or leg pain that does not subside, or increasing shortness of breath.

The upcoming shipment of Pfizer and Moderna shots is expected to increase by about eight percent, according to Baker.

The Bay State is preparing to get a shipment of 353,660 first and second doses for use next week, including 208,260 Pfizer shots and 133,800 Moderna shots, Baker said. The 11,000 expected doses of J&J will remain paused.

The federal government has also directly allocated 273,260 doses to community health centers, the federal retail pharmacy program, and FEMA-managed community vaccination sites.

All residents over the age of 16 will become eligible for a vaccine on Monday.

Baker also announced that April 19 through April 25 will be “Red Sox Week” at the Hynes in an effort to boost vaccination rates.

About 20,000 vaccines will be reserved for residents living in communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19. Baker noted that those residents will be contacted by outreach effort groups including the Red Sox Foundation, El Mundo and Health Care for All.

Red Sox Week will feature team-themed attractions, World Series trophies, raffles for tickets to games at Fenway Park, and socially distanced visits with Wally.

