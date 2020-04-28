Baker extends Massachusetts’ stay-at-home advisory to May 18

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that the non-essential business closure order and stay-at-home advisory in Massachusetts have been extended through May 18 as coronavirus deaths continue to mount.

The advisory, which was slated to expire on May 4, has been extended by an additional two weeks, Baker said during a news conference at the State House.

Restaurants will still be permitted to offer takeout but dining in will not be allowed until further notice.

Gatherings of 10 or more people will not be allowed until the May 18 advisory expires, Baker added.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 3,003 reported coronavirus deaths in the Bay State with 56,462 confirmed cases.

Baker said Monday that Massachusetts has finally “flattened the curve” but he also warned that the curve “will probably fall slowly.”

On numerous occasions, Baker has made it clear that Massachusetts needs to see a drastic drop in newly reported coronavirus cases and a significant increase in testing in order to reopen.

All public and private schools in Massachusetts are closed for the rest of the school year.

